OCEANSIDE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Promptlink Communications, Inc., a leading provider of software applications for broadband network management and customer premise equipment testing, announced today that it has launched support for Wi-Fi 6e wireless testing, as well as multi-gigabit Ethernet testing. This advancement gives customers the ability to certify the latest broadband CPE devices to the full capability of the Device Under Test (DUT). Promptlink is shipping CPE Atlas systems equipped with these upgrades today.

Promptlink’s CPE Atlas is currently helping Promptlink’s globally installed customer base to certify and recertify broadband CPE devices. This has become even more critical considering the global component shortages affecting delivery of factory-new CPE. CPE Atlas allows customers to maximize the deployment of current and recently received CPE by providing a shielded Wi-Fi environment to test the full functionality of broadband CPE. Current CPE technology, either DOCSIS, PON, DSL and or wireless routers, may have Wi-Fi 6e plus a 2.5GB Ethernet port that needs to be tested. With this added support, CPE Atlas can qualify all these devices and all previous Wi-Fi and Ethernet technology in a single, Wi-Fi shielded test platform. CPE Atlas is deployed worldwide to major cable and telecommunications operators, along with certification labs and resellers of recertified CPE equipment.

“Promptlink has responded to customer requests for this technology to be added to our patented Wi-Fi testing systems,” said Dr. Foad Towfiq, President and CEO of Promptlink Communications. “Promptlink always provides the most complete, most advanced CPE testing options to help meet the demands of our global customer base. Wi-Fi 6e and multi-gigabit Ethernet support is simply the next step in this evolution.”

About Promptlink Communications

Promptlink Communications has been providing software and system integration solutions to the broadband industry since 1994. Promptlink Communications is an innovative company with a focus on the development and deployment of tools for broadband network service providers. Promptlink customers have included all major telecommunications operators in the Americas and around the world.

Promptlink Communications is a privately held company headquartered in Oceanside, California. Promptlink offices can be found in North America, Latin America, and Europe.

