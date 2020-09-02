His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, yesterday afternoon bestowed the rank insignia of Major General to the new Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces. The ceremony took place at Istana Nurul Iman. In attendance at the ceremony was His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Major General Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Hamzah, the 11th Commander of the RABF, before this held several major positions including as the 14th Commander of the Royal Brunei Air Force from the 15th of August 2018 until the 28th of August 2020, Joint Force Commander and RBAF Chief of Staff of Joint Force Headquarters.

Also present at the ceremony were Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd. Yussof, Second Minister of Defence; and Major General Pengiran Dato Paduka Seri Aminan bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud, former Commander of the RBAF.

Doa selamat was read by Commander Haji Ainolnizam bin Haji Ibrahim, Head of the RBAF Religious Department, Jama’at.

Immediately after, His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam received in audience the former Commander and newly promoted Commander of the RBAF.

Source: Radio Television Brunei