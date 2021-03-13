12 police officers were promoted as of the 9th of March 2021. The promotion was by the consent of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam. The promotion ceremony was held at the Mess Banquet Hall, Royal Brunei Police Force Headquarters Complex.

The promotion ceremony for the officers was officiated by Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Mohd Irwan bin Haji Hambali, Commissioner of the Royal Brunei Police Force. Also present was Pengiran Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Mohd Jefri bin Pengiran Haji Abd Hamid, Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Brunei Police Force.

Source: Radio Television Brunei