A total of 322 projects were exhibited in the Project Showcase 2021, Universiti Teknologi Brunei, UTB which featured final year projects of students from the Faculty of Engineering, School of Computing and Informatics, UTB School of Commerce, School of Applied Science and Mathematics, SASM and School of Design. The one -day exhibition took place at the university’s Multipurpose Hall.

The event was launched by Awang Haji Ady Syarmin bin Hj Md Taib, Acting Vice Chancellor of UTB. With the slogan, ‘Celebrate One Year of Creativity, Innovation and Progress’, the event aims to elevate the achievements of students from all faculties and schools by highlighting their high quality projects. The event is also hoped to be a platform in showcasing and highlighting the ideas and creativity of students to visitors.

Source: Radio Television Brunei