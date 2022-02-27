Progressive Governance is one of the strategic goals that became the focus for the Financial Year 2022-2023, Prime Minister’s Office. The Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office Second Minister of Finance and Economy in his deliberation underlined that the Prime Minister’s Office has a main role to ensure a strong and effective governance through strengthening coordination and cooperation in policy making inline with the Whole of Government approach.

Yang Berhormat said a number of initiatives have been and are being implemented in strengthening governance mechanism in the government. Among them, enhancing the implementation of Wawasan Brunei 2035 through the establishment of the Wawasan Brunei 2035 Working Committee, and implementing coordination between the Manpower Blueprint, Social Blueprint and Economic Blueprint. In reviewing and monitoring the progress of Wawasan Negara, discussion sessions and joint approaches with every ministry, government agency and stakeholder continue to be held and enhanced.

Source: Radio Television Brunei