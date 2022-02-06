New tourism packages introduced by the Tourism Development Department, Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism aim to highlight activities and places of interest that have the potential to be turned into tourist attractions. This was underlined by the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism at the second Product Packages Launching specifically for the Brunei Muara District. The launching ceremony took place at the Islamic Calligraphy and Art Study Centre, Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.

Dayang Hajah Tutiaty binti Haji Abdul Wahab said the Brunei Muara District is where the capital, Bandar Seri Begawan is located which has various landmarks and places of interest for local and international visitors.

The ceremony coincided with the ASEAN Tourism Standards Awards Presentations to winners of the ASEAN MICE Venue Award and ASEAN Green Hotel Award during the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2022 in Cambodia recently. The achievement is a proud recognition for Brunei Darussalam and an honour to tourism businesses and destinations in the ASEAN region. Also in attendance was a Member of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei