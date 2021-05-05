The Al-Quran Learning Programme which is formally held at government and private secondary schools as well as colleges can help to instil the culture of Al-Quran reading within the society, and at the same time produce Al-Quran literate generation. Lower secondary students in Year 9, 10 and 11 are involved in the programme that is conducted by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Religious Affairs. The programme is a syllabus continuation of the subject of Al-Quran taught at religious school.

The Al-Quran Learning Programme is incorporated in the school curriculum during the Islamic Religious Knowledge subject. It is carried out once a week for 25 to 30 minutes.

With the programme’s implementation, students will not only be able to learn Islamic Religious Knowledge subject, they will also specifically learn the Quran. Apart from instilling love towards Al-Quran, the programme is also hoped to train the students in making Al-Quran reading a culture. Students who takes part in the programme will be assessed based on the set guideline.

