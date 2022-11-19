Prizes Presentation

Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam Mosque Al-Quran and Muqaddam Class Group, Jerudong and Kampong Tanah Jambu Mosque Al-Quran and Muqaddam Class Group emerged as champions for the boys and girls categories respectively in the Muratal Al-Quran Reading Competition for Al-Quran and Muqaddam for Mosques, Suraus and Religious Hall Nationwide. The competition was held in conjunction with His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s 76th Birthday celebration. The ceremony took place on 19th November afternoon, at Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam Mosque, Kampong Jerudong.

Prizes were presented by Awang Haji Mohd. Serudin bin Haji Timbang, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs. Eleven boys teams and 12 girls teams participated in the competition which is hoped to foster enthusiasm among the children of the Al-Quran and Muqaddam Classes to be Al-Quran literate and make the reading as a daily practice.

Source: Radio Television Brunei