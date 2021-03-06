Al-Quran and Muqaddam Class Group of Students from Pengiran Muda ‘Abdul Wakeel Mosque, Kampung Kiudang Tutong and Al-Quran and Muqaddam Class Group of Students from Kampung Sungai Teraban Mosque, Belait District emerged champion in boys and girls category of Muratal Al-Quran Reading Group Competition for all Al-Quran and Muqaddam Class Group of Students nationwide in conjunction with the 37th Brunei Darussalam National Day Celebration. Prize presentation to the winners was held yesterday afternoon at Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam, Kampung Jerudong.

Prize presentation was handed over by Yang Berhormat Awang Iswandy bin Ahmad, Member of the Legislative Council. 18 groups participated the competition that divided into two categories. The competition was organized by Mosque Affairs Department in collaboration with Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam Mosque Takmir Committee.

Source: Radio Television Brunei