In conjunction with the 34th anniversary of the Association of Disabled Children, KACA, yesterday morning the association held a prize presentation for the Essay Writing Competition for Government and Private Primary Schools.

Prizes were presented by Dato Paduka Haji Zainal bin Haji Momin, the President of KACA. This year’s competition entitled Procedures in Helping Pupils with Special Needs at their Respective Schools So That They Are Attentive towards Their Friend’s Daily Needs While in Class or At Play or in Sports. Dayang Halimatun Sa’diah alias Nurkhairina binti Juprindi from Al-Falaah School, Kampung Sungai Akar emerged champion in the Year 4 category while Dayangku Wajihah binti Pengiran Khairul Nazri from Stella’s School won the Year 5 category and a student from the Brunei Malay Teachers Association PGGMB School Madang, Dayang Siti Nur Khazain Haziqah binti Haji Muhd Kaseh won the Year 6 category. Meanwhile, 12 other students from 7 government and private primary schools took home their respective prizes.

Source: Radio Television Brunei