The Information Department, the Prime Minister's Office as the Secretariat of Logo Design Competition for Brunei Darussalam as ASEAN Chairman for the year 2021, this afternoon held a prize presentation ceremony for the logo design competition. The event took place at the Auditorium of Information Department Annex building.

Prizes were presented by Awang Mohammed Riza bin Dato Paduka Haji Mohammed Yunos, Permanent Secretary, International and Media, Prime Minister's Office as Chairman of Media and Publicity Working Committee. The competition was won by Awang Haji Md Abidin bin Haji Rashid, Special Grade Artist at Jabatan Adat Istiadat Negara. The competition was opened commencing 20th February until 21st March and received 69 participations and 135 logo design. Also present was Dayang Emaleen binti Abdul Rahman Teo, Permanent Secretary, ASEAN, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Dayang Hajah Nor Ashikin binti Haji Johari, Permanent Secretary, Community and Culture, Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports.

According to Awang Haji Md. Abidin Bin Haji Rashid, winner of the logo design competition, his inspiration came upon seeing the Heads of State taking many pictures with their hands clasped. That is where his idea came from thus included into the logo he created.

Source: Radio Television Brunei