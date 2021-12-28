Dayang Siti Nadhrah binti Norzelan with her essay titled “Novel Misyar: Suatu Analisis Ginokritik” emerged champion in the Pangsura Academic Essay Writing Competition 2020/2021. The result was announced yesterday afternoon during the Prize Presentation Ceremony at the Lecture Hall of Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Berakas.

Prizes were presented by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. The winner received a One Thousand Dollar cash prize and participation certificate. First runner up went to Dayang Norhairunnissa Radhiah binti Haji Bini @ Sharbini with her essay titled “Analisis Motifeme dan Interpretasi dalam Cerita Rakyat Puak Murut di Brunei”, while Dayang Affiezah @ Alma’ Syafi’ah binti Musa with her essay “Keindahan Gaya Bahasa dari Keintelektualan Penyair Syair Rakis” took third. The competition was hoped to identify and enhance the quality and quantity of journals published by the Language and Literature Bureau.

Source: Radio Television Brunei