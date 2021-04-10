This year Brunei Darussalam and The People’s Republic of China celebrates a milestone in their bilateral relationship. Ever since the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations on the 30th of September 1991, both countries have witnessed the revolution of ties including active exchanges at leader levels, increased bilateral trade and economic cooperation, improved connectivity and growing people to people exchanges. The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared these views during the Awards Ceremony of the Logo Competition for the 30th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Brunei Darussalam and The People’s Republic of China. The function was held yesterday afternoon at the International Convention Centre in Berakas.

According to Pengiran Norhashimah binti Pengiran Mohd Hassan, the bilateral relations were further enhanced with strategic cooperation partners in 2008. With the achievement, both countries are confident that the bilateral relations will continue to strengthen in the years ahead for the mutual benefit of the countries and its people.

Meanwhile, Her Excellency Yu Hong, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Brunei Darussalam among others explained that for the past 30 years, Brunei Darussalam and The People Republic of China have witnessed continued cooperation and closer ties. Also present, was Dayang Hajah Nor Ashikin binti Haji Johari, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and Yang Berhormat Ong Tiong Oh, Member of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei