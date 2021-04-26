31 participants presented their readings in the Surah Al-Fatihah and Selected Surahs Reading Competition for Children Aged 6 to 12 Years. The Duli Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah Mosque Takmir Committee in collaboration with the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Brunei Darussalam, late yesterday afternoon held the prize presentation for the competition.

Prizes were presented by Her Excellency Homeira Rigi Zirouki, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Brunei Darussalam. The champion in the 6 to 9-year-old category was Awang Muhammad Adli Al-Hakim bin Haji Safri. Meanwhile, champion in the 10 to 12-year-old category was Dayang Nur Husnul Fikriah binti Haji Sudirman and Dayang Nur Syakirah Qistina Amani binti Mohammad Sofian. The prizes were contributions from the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Brunei Darussalam. The function took place at Duli Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah Mosque in Kampung Tamoi.

Source: Radio Television Brunei