8 recipients from several government and private schools received their prize and certificate respectively for Mitsubishi Asian Children’s Enikki Festa 2019-2020. The competition was opened to students, aged 6 to 12 in 24 countries and provinces around Asia.

Prizes presented by Awang Mohammad Norilham bin Haji Jais, Acting Director of Curriculum Studies at the Ministry of Education. Grand Prix prize was given to Dayang Elysia Lim Pei Ying from Seri Mulia Sarjana School. The competition is an annual fiesta which designed to give students around the world a chance to understand the daily life of Asian people through a picture book called ‘enikki’ in Japanese language with the theme of ‘Inilah Hidupku’ or This is My Life.

Source: Radio Television Brunei