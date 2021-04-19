The Prime Minister’s Office and the departments under it this afternoon continued the Tadarus ceremonies in conjunction with Ramadhan at Setia Ali Mosque in Muara Town.

Earlier, a presentation of endowment in the form of mosque necessities was made by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office to Awang Nasehin bin Yahya, Setia Ali Mosque Affairs Officer.

The tadarus ceremony commenced with a reading of Surah Al-Fatihah, followed by the Tadarus Al-Quran ceremony and Doa Selamat as well as mass fardhu Asar prayer. Also present was Dato Paduka Seri Haji Mohammad Irwan bin Haji Hambali, Commissioner of the Royal Brunei Police Force. The function will continue this Thursday at Kampung Belimbing Subok Mosque.

Source: Radio Television Brunei