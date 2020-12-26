The Ministry of Education through the Examination Department yesterday released the results of the Primary School Assessment, PSR 2020.

Out of 6,091 candidates, 5,297 candidates or 86.96% obtained A to D Grades for all five subjects compared to 5 thousand 56 candidates out of 5,741 or 88.07% in 2019.

4,495 candidates or 73.80% obtained A to C Grades in all five subjects compared to 4,256 candidates out of 5,741 or 74.13% in 2019.

15 schools achieved 100% Grade A to C results for all five subjects, comprising of 8 Government schools and 7 private schools. Meanwhile, 49 Government schools showed an increase of 0.22% to 53.64%, while 7 schools achieved similar results as last year. A total of 24 Government schools achieved 80% and above in Grade A to C for all five subjects.

A total of 29 schools achieved 100% of A to D Grades for all five subjects including 15 government schools. The achievement of candidates who obtained A to C grades for all five subjects among Government school candidates reached 68.44 % with 2,912 candidates out of 4,255 candidates.

A total of 1,321 candidates or 21.69% achieved excellent results with Grade A in 5 subjects compared to 891 candidates or 15.52% in 2019, an increase of 6.17%. Out of these, 668 are Government school candidates. A total of 1,161 candidates out of 1,321 candidates who obtained 5 Grade A are Bruneians and 736 candidates from Government schools have obtained 4 Grade A and 1 Grade B. Students can collect their result slips at their respective schools. For private candidates, result slips can be collected at the Examinations Department during office hours.

Source: Radio Television Brunei