Registration for this year’s Primary School Assessment Examination, PSR is now open until the 8th of May 2021. In the media release, the Ministry of Education informs that school candidates must register through their respective schools.

Meanwhile, private candidates can obtain registration forms and further information from the Examinations Department during office hours. The Examinations Department will only accept completed forms on Monday to Thursday from 8 to 11 in the morning, and from 1:30 to 3 in the afternoon. On Saturday, it will only be from 8 to 10 in the morning. Registration payment in the month of Ramadhan is open on Monday to Thursday from 8:15 in the morning to 12 in the afternoon, while on Saturday, it is open from 8:15 to 10 in the morning. Completed forms must be returned to the Examinations Department no later than the 8th of May 2021.

Source: Radio Television Brunei