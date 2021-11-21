A local woman appeared before the Bandar Seri Begawan Magistrate’s Court for the verdict of a Corruption trial that she faces. A 48-year old, Alina binti Mohd Ariffin, a freelance agent with no permanent employment was first brought to court on the 4th of May 2018 and pleaded not guilty to six charges under section 6 C of the Prevention of the Corruption Act, Chapter 131 namely the charges of submitting false documents to the Department of Immigration and National Registration.

The defendant, who is unrepresented, claimed trial which commenced on the 10th of October 2019 where 9 witnesses were called by the prosecution to prove the case. Investigation conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau revealed that between January 2008 to June 2009, the defendant did purposely submitted 6 application forms to a registration clerk of the Identity Card Section, Department of Immigration and National Registration in applying Brunei Green Identity Card for Indonesian and Filipino citizens in which the defendant knew that the application forms contained a statement which is false when the true statement was the foreign nationals were never employed as a driver or domestic workers, and which to the defendant’s knowledge was intended to mislead the Controller of the Department of Immigration and National Registration.

The court today delivered its verdict and found the defendant guilty and was convicted for 4 charges out of 6 charges preferred. On the 5th of January 2008, at the Identity Card section, headquarters of the Department of Immigration and National Registration in Jalan Menteri Besar, have given on purpose to an agent, Rafiah binti Haji Mohd Yussof, a registration clerk of the Identity Card Section, Department of Immigration and National Registration, a document namely an application form for Green Identity Card, for Nasihun, an Indonesian, in respect of which the principal, the Controller of Immigration and National Registration is interested, and which contained a statement that is false. Nasihun was stated to be employed as a driver by Haji Mohammad Ali bin Mohd Ariffin when the true statement was that Nasihun was never employed as a driver.

The defendant, on the 22nd of March 2008, did purposely give to an agent a document, namely an application from for Green Identity Card, for Aida Labis Libato, a Filipino, in respect of which the principal, the Controller of Department of Immigration and National Registration is interested, and which contained a statement which is false. Aida Labis Libato was stated to be employed as a domestic helper by Haji Mohd Suhaili bin Mohd Ariffin, when the true statement was that Aida Labis Libato was never employed as a domestic helper.

The defendant, on the 6th of January 2009, did purposely give to an agent, Marsita binti Haji Mohd Yussof, a registration clerk of the Identity Card Section, Department of Immigration and National Registration, an application form for Green Identity Card for Alan Manaloto Serrano, a Filipino, in respect of which the principal, the Controller of Immigration and National Registration is interested, and which contained a statement which is false. Alan Manaloto Serrano was stated to be employed as a labourer by Syarikat Bersatu Maju when the true statement was that Alan Manaloto Serrano was never employed as a labourer.

The defendant, on the 24th of June 2009, did purposely give to an agent, Marsita binti Haji Mohd Yussof and application form for Green Identity Card, for Julius Anthony Obongen Vino, a Filipino, in respect of which the principal, the Controller of Department of Immigration and National Registration is interested, and which contained a statement which is false. Julius Anthony Obongen was stated to be employed as a labourer by Santana Electrical Company when the true statement was that Julius Anthony Obongen was never employed as a Labourer.

The sentencing of this case will be delivered on the 29th of November 2021. Meanwhile the court had extended the defendant’s bail pending sentence. The public is reminded that submitting false documents to any government agency is a serious offence that can be punished with a maximum penalty of 7 years imprisonment and $30,000 fine.

Source: Radio Television Brunei