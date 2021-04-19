An Indian national, Mohammad Faisal Khan, aged 36, was charged in the Bandar Seri Begawan Magistrates Court today, for two offences under Section 6 B, committed in contravention of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Chapter 131. The Anti-Corruption Bureau in its press release informed that the case was reported by the Narcotics Control Bureau, NCB, pertaining to a case where an arrested person investigated for drug related offences had offered bribes to the enforcement agency’s officers.

The accused was arrested by an NCB officer at a tailor shop in Kampong Birau, Tutong District, for the offences of drug consumption and possessing drug paraphernalia at the place of employment. The accused faces two charges; for the first charge, the accused has offered a gratification amounting to 200 dollars to the arresting NCB officer to refrain the officer from taking action against the accused after drug paraphernalia were found in his possession. Meanwhile, for the second charge, the accused on the same day, once again offered a gratification amounting to 500 dollars to the investigating NCB officer to refrain from conducting an investigation against the accused on at the NCB office in Tutong District.

At the court proceedings, both charges were read to the accused and no plea was recorded. The Court ordered for the accused to be further remanded at the Police Station and fixed the 21st of April 2021 at 10 in the morning for further mention. The Anti Corruption Bureau reminds the public that offering corruption to enforcement officers is a serious offence carrying a maximum penalty of 7 years imprisonment and a 30 thousand dollar fine.

