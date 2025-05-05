President of Kosovo Visits Key Cultural and Religious Sites in Brunei



Bandar Seri Begawan: Her Excellency Datin Laila Utama Doctor Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, President of the Republic of Kosovo, along with Mr. Prindon Sadriu, First Gentleman, and their delegation, visited Balai Khazanah Islam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah this afternoon.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the President was warmly welcomed by Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, who serves as Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Defence, and is also the Chairman of the Balai Khazanah Islam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Board of Advisors, along with his spouse, Datin. Also greeting the delegation were Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Abdul Haji Abdul Manaf bin Haji Metussin, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism, as Minister-in-Attendance, accompanied by Datin.





The President’s visit also included a tour of the Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Mosque, a significant cultural and religious landmark in Brunei Darussalam. Upon her arrival at the mosque, Her Excellency was received by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, the Minister of Religious Affairs.

