President of Kosovo Embarks on Historic State Visit to Brunei



Bandar Seri Begawan: The President of the Republic of Kosovo and the First Gentleman, along with a delegation, arrived in Brunei Darussalam for a three-day state visit. This marks the first state visit of President Doctor Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu and Mr. Prindon Sadriu to the nation since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2017.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the relationship between Brunei Darussalam and the Republic of Kosovo has been characterized by friendly relations, with significant educational cooperation, including a scholarship program that has benefited 14 Kosovo students since 2001.





The delegation was welcomed at the Brunei International Airport by several dignitaries, including Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Abdul Manaf bin Haji Metussin, the Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism, who served as the Minister In-Attendance. Other officials present were Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar, the Minister of Health; Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Erywan bin Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Haji Mohd Yusof, the Second Minister of Foreign Affairs; the Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces; and the Acting Commissioner of the Royal Brunei Police Force.

