President Marcos Urges OFWs to Invest in the Philippines

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday encouraged overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to consider investing in the Philippines by establishing their own businesses, highlighting the country's improved business environment and economic stability. Speaking to the Filipino community in Brunei Darussalam, Marcos expressed gratitude to migrant workers for their sacrifices and the reputation of 'special brand of Filipino service' they have cultivated abroad.

According to Philippines News Agency, the dedication and strong work ethic of Filipinos are consistently praised by his foreign counterparts. "Over the years, every time I go abroad, I talk to my foreign counterparts, I get compliments for the strong work ethic of Filipinos. I'm always told that Filipinos have unparalleled skills [and are] efficient and are trustworthy. And I know that is the same here in Brunei," Marcos said. He emphasized his commitment to creating more opportunities in the Philippines, citing increased investor confidence and approximately PHP1.26 trillion worth of investments secured last year. Marcos noted that these projects are expected to generate 49,030 jobs for Filipinos. He encouraged OFWs to invest in the country to further boost the economy, stating, "Things are looking up for the economy."

Marcos is in Brunei for a two-day visit upon the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah. In his speech, Marcos also mentioned infrastructure improvements under the 'Build Better More' program, including the rehabilitation of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), a PHP170.6 billion project expected to show effects by next year. Earlier this year, the SMC-SAP and Co. Consortium, led by San Miguel Corporation, won the bid to operate and rehabilitate NAIA, offering the biggest revenue share of 82.16 percent to the government.