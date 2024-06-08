President Marcos Orders Suspension and Review of Government Performance Management Systems

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has initiated a comprehensive review of the government's performance management frameworks by suspending the implementation of existing systems under new executive directives.

According to Philippines News Agency, Marcos signed Executive Order (EO) 61, which temporarily halts the Results-Based Performance Management System (RBPMS) and Performance-Based Incentive (PBI) System, pending a thorough evaluation. The order addresses concerns that current protocols, established under Administrative Order No. 25 of 2011 and EO No. 80 of 2012, are redundant and overly bureaucratic, complicating compliance and efficiency within government agencies.

EO No. 25 was designed to integrate a unified RBPMS across executive branch departments and agencies, while EO No. 80, later amended by EO No. 201 in 2016, introduced a PBI System that includes both the Productivity Enhancement Incentive and the Performance-Based Bonus. These systems were intended to enhance accountability and motivate higher performance in the public sector.

President Marcos emphasized the necessity of streamlining these systems to align with initiatives aimed at easing business operations and reforming the evaluation and incentives structure of the government to foster a more responsive and competent bureaucracy.

Under the new order, a Technical Working Group (TWG) will be formed to oversee the review of these systems. The group will be chaired by the Secretary of Budget and co-chaired by the Executive Secretary, including members from the Finance and National Economic and Development Authority, as well as the director general of the Anti Red-Tape Authority.

The TWG's objectives include integrating and refining the government's performance management to coincide with the internal audit program and quality management systems outlined in Republic Act No. 3456, also known as the Internal Auditing Act, and other relevant orders. They are tasked with producing a detailed report on their findings and recommendations within six months, and developing a transition plan for the 2023 fiscal year’s performance bonuses within three months.

This review is part of a broader agenda under the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 and the Marcos administration’s 8-Point Socioeconomic Agenda, aiming to instill exemplary governance practices and enhance bureaucratic efficiency.