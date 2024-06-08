President Marcos Launches National Health Objectives to Bolster Philippine Healthcare

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has officially endorsed the National Objectives for Health (NOH) for 2023-2028, aiming to enhance the healthcare infrastructure in the Philippines as part of the broader Philippine Development Plan.

According to Philippines News Agency, the announcement was made on Saturday, detailing that Memorandum Circular (MC) 53, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on June 4, will implement the medium-term health strategy. This strategy aligns with 'AmBisyon Natin 2040,' a vision plan focused on promoting good health as essential to the country’s economic and social transformation.

President Marcos, in his directive, emphasized the role of the Department of Health (DOH) as the lead agency in setting the nation’s health policy direction. He mandated the DOH to create and distribute plans and guidelines that encapsulate the objectives of NOH 2023-2028, ensuring a clear understanding among all stakeholders. Additionally, the DOH is tasked with establishing a comprehensive monitoring and evaluation framework to oversee the implementation of the 8-Point Action Agenda for the health sector.

The Memorandum Circular also instructs the DOH to coordinate capacity-building programs and workshops for local government units and other relevant parties, foster collaborations with the private sector, civil society organizations, and international entities, and guarantee a participatory approach involving communities and beneficiaries in the planning process.

President Marcos has called on all national government agencies, government-owned or -controlled corporations, and local governments to support and cooperate in the successful implementation of the NOH 2023-2028, integrating these strategies into their annual operational plans.