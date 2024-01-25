President Marcos Jr. Directs Implementation of National Adaptation Plan in High-Risk Regions

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has instructed various government agencies to execute the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) 2023-2050, focusing on regions at high risk of climate change impacts. This directive was issued during a meeting at Malacañan Palace with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and other agencies involved in addressing climate change issues. Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil, in a statement on Thursday, detailed the President's directive, emphasizing the importance of an intensified public awareness campaign in high-risk areas.

According to Philippines News Agency, President Marcos highlighted the critical nature of the NAP and the Nationally Determined Contribution Implementation Plan (NDCIP) 2023-2030 during the meeting. He stressed the need for these plans to be tailored to the specific needs of the Philippines, especially regions most vulnerable to climate change. The President also emphasized the role of local government units (LGUs) in improving climate change mitigation efforts at the local level, which will benefit the country as a whole.

DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga informed the President about several ongoing bilateral projects focused on adaptation and resilience at the LGU level. These include the SHIELD project backed by the Australian government and a US-funded project called Climate Resilient Cities. The President expressed his intention to engage the private sector and international partners in strengthening the country's climate change adaptation and disaster risk management efforts. He also underscored the importance of participating in international environmental events to foster effective climate action in the Philippines.