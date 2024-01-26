President Marcos Jr. Declares February 6 a Holiday in Consolacion, Cebu for Its 104th Anniversary

CONSOLACION, CEBU - President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has officially declared February 6 as a special non-working holiday in Consolacion, Cebu, in commemoration of the town's 104th founding anniversary. This declaration allows residents to fully engage in and celebrate this significant milestone in their municipality's history.

According to Philippines News Agency, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on January 8, the decision acknowledges the importance of providing the people of Consolacion the opportunity to partake in the anniversary celebrations. Recognized as a first-class municipality, Consolacion is home to approximately 150,000 people and encompasses 21 villages.

The town, which transitioned from a component village of Mandaue City in the 1870s to an independent municipality in 1920, covers a land area of 147.20 square kilometers. This area accounts for 2.98 percent of the total land area of Cebu province. Consolacion's foundation day is traditionally marked by the Sarok Festival, a local celebration named after a hat crafted from bamboo strips and dried banana leaves, which has been a part of the town's festivities since 1996.