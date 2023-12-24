President Marcos Jr. Calls for Hope and Unity in Christmas Message to Filipinos

MANILA: In a heartfelt Christmas message, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has called upon Filipinos to embrace the true spirit of the holiday season by being a source of hope and light for those in need.

According to Philippines News Agency, Christmas is a time of great significance for Filipinos, marked by traditions such as Simbang Gabi (Dawn Mass), gift-giving, and festive gatherings with friends and family. However, President Marcos emphasized the importance of remembering the deeper meaning of the holiday, which goes beyond mere celebration.

He urged Filipinos to use this festive season as an opportunity to extend a helping hand to those affected by solitude, sickness, and poverty. President Marcos highlighted the need for spreading hope and joy, especially to those who are most in need during this time.

Marcos Jr. expressed that by embodying goodwill, kindness, and compassion, Filipinos can foster peace, love, and unity, not just within their own homes and communities but also as a manifestation of the belief that "God's work here on earth is truly our own."

Concluding his message, President Marcos Jr. extended his holiday greetings, wishing everyone a "Maligayang Pasko" (Merry Christmas).