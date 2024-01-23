President Marcos Highlights Public Transport as Key to Solving Traffic Woes

MANILA: Tackling traffic congestion through an improved public transport system is a top priority, affirmed President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday. In a GMA News interview aired on 24 Oras, Marcos emphasized the significance of developing efficient transportation solutions, including enhancing the Pasig River Ferry stations. He outlined plans for the relocation of informal settlers impacted by the project, ensuring temporary lodging during the transition. "We have been able to identify areas in the Pasig River... They will now be placed there while their houses are being built," Marcos explained.

According to Philippines News Agency, President Marcos acknowledged the inevitability of heavy traffic and shared his personal strategy of using helicopter rides to avoid causing congestion and to optimize his schedule. He expressed discomfort about the disruptions his travel might cause to the public.

Marcos also highlighted, during the Jan. 17 inauguration of the Pasig River Urban Development Project's showcase area, the government's commitment to introducing innovative solutions. The "Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli" project aims to revitalize the Pasig River as a hub of economic activity, tourism, and transportation connectivity in Metro Manila and its neighboring provinces.