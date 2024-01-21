President Marcos Calls for Action in Faith at Sinulog Festival

MANILA: In a heartfelt address to the devotees of Señor Sto. Niño, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. emphasized the need to transform faith into action and share messages of hope, love, and joy. This call was made as part of his message to the people of Cebu City during the Sinulog Festival, an annual event held in January to honor the Holy Child.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Sinulog Festival is not only a time for celebration but also an opportunity for the millions of devotees to actively spread positivity and resilience. He encouraged them to pray for spiritual strength and fortitude to face future challenges and difficulties. The President's message conveyed a deep sense of unity and collective effort, urging the devotees to collaborate with his administration to seize opportunities in the New Year.

President Marcos also highlighted the importance of unity in boosting socio-economic growth, specifically in the thriving industry of Cebu. He reminded the devotees to stay true to their faith and be inspired by the spirit of "bayanihan," a Filipino term for communal unity and cooperation. This spirit, he noted, is essential in fulfilling Catholic and social obligations and achieving a shared vision for a 'Bagong Pilipinas' (New Philippines) that promises a better and more abundant life for all Filipinos.

Further, the President acknowledged the Sinulog Festival as one of the grandest and most vibrant celebrations in the Philippines. He recognized it as a platform for Filipinos from diverse backgrounds to express their gratitude for the blessings and miracles received in the past year. Additionally, he noted that the festival serves as a moment to pray for good health, protection, and prosperity in the year ahead.

The President's message at the Sinulog Festival reflects a blend of cultural celebration, religious devotion, and a call for active participation in national development.