More than 30 thousand archive photograph collections of Brunei Shell Petroleum Sendirian Berhad, BSP were handed over yesterday to the Brunei Darussalam Archive as the national heritage. The photograph collections which comprised of visits by the head of states to Brunei Darussalam, BSP’s Operational activities and the environment of Brunei Darussalam in the early 1920s, is hoped to become the country’s information resource and research centre in collecting, identifying and preserving the government’s and public’s records that are of historical and national importance for the future. The presentation ceremony took place at the National Archive Building.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Doctor Ceri Powell, the Managing Director of BSP hopes that the collection will facilitate institutions and the public to access the photographs as the national important preservation.

The handing over ceremony which was received by Dayang Nor Masitirena Binti Haji Suhaini, Acting Director of Museums, was witnessed by Doctor Siti Norkhalbi binti Haji Wahsalfelah, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Culture at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. Several selected photographs including the first discovery of oil in Seria and the national development history in socio-economic and culture. Also present was Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Anak Haji Abdul Qudus Bin Pengiran Lela Cheteria Sahibun Najabah Pengiran Anak Haji Abdul Aziz, Special Duties Officer of Brunei Darussalam Archive. Part of the photograph collections are also showcased at the Belait District Museum which opens every Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday to Sunday from 9 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon.

Source: Radio Television Brunei