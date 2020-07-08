Various contributions continue to be handed out to the Ministry of Health towards assisting efforts to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Yesterday morning, Brunei Industrial Investment Holding Company Limited, BIIH, a joint venture company between the Ministry of Finance and Economy, through the Strategic Development Capital Fund, SDC FUND, and Precious Fresh International Holdings Limited presented contributions in the form of Personal Protective Equipment with an estimated value of 100 thousand dollars.

The contribution through Lianfeng Investment Sendirian Berhad, a subsidiary of BIIH which operates the seafood processing factory, was officiated by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy. Receiving on behalf of the Ministry of Health was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health.

Source: Radio Television Brunei