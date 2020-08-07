Another 18 orphan students who achieved excellent results in the public examination last year received the Outstanding Student Incentive Award of Pengiran Muda Mahkota Al-Muhtadee Billah Fund for Orphans (AIPC-DANA) 2020. The award presentation ceremony took place at the Multi-purpose Hall of the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Complex in the capital.

The award was presented by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy as Deputy Chairman of DANA Board of Trustees. For pupil achieved excellence in the Primary School Examination PSR, they received appreciation certificate, a unit of computer as well as a printer and learning facility package for 2 years in the form of cash money worth 4 Hundred dollars. Also present was Awang Ahmad Jefri bin Abdul Rahman, Acting Chief Executive Officer of DANA.

The DANA Outstanding Student Incentive Award provides encouragement to the students to appreciate the importance of education aside from nurture spirit to continue strive towards achieving success specifically in education.

Source: Radio Television Brunei