Two youth entrepreneurs who were graduates from Youth Development Centre, PPB, that received the micro grant financial assistance from the government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports on December last year described the grant assistance as a motivation for them to remain active in entrepreneurship. The presentation of the grant is inline with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports' Strategic Plan 2020-2024 in achieving its vision - to enhance identified youth to be independent and able to generate their own income.

Awang Muhd Rabi Nurhalfizan bin Rozama and Awang Muhd Hadi Fakrullah bin Sordini are the pioneers of Siege Pollyfox Enterprise. The company offers vehicle painting and body repair as well as car wash services. They received a micro grant of $1,600 to expand their business.

The Youth Development Centre Incubation Programme has produced locals who are active in entrepreneurship and are able to compete with other companies in the market. The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports through PPB and the strategic partners from related industry will continue to give the long term commitment, particularly in providing skill training, support and assistance. It is hoped that the programme will develop the local youth as an independent unit among the community, help strengthening the domestic economy and reducing the rate of unemployment in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei