​33 COVID-19 volunteers of the Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association received the Messenger of Peace badges and scarves of the World Organization of Scouts Movement. The award given is based on their commitment during the COVID-19 Operation, especially in implementing the best practices of the World Organization of Scouts Movement’s Messenger of Peace project, thus supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The badges and scarves were presented by Haji Awang Badar bin Haji Ali, Commissioner of the Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association to the volunteers comprising leaders and Rover Scouts from the four districts. Their early mission was to help in the maintenance and management of the Ministry of Health’s Logistics Centre at the Health Promotion Centre Building. During the COVID-19 operation recovery phase, the volunteer team were also involved in the cleaning and sanitisation works at several public locations such as markets and stalls in the Belait and Temburong districts.

Source: Radio Television Brunei