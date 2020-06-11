​His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, yesterday afternoon presented Letters of Credence to newly appointed Brunei Darussalam Envoys and received Letters of Credence from newly-appointed Foreign Envoys to Brunei Darussalam. The ceremonies took place at Istana Nurul Iman. His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam first presented Letters of Credence to His Excellency Retired First Admiral Pengiran Dato Seri Pahlawan Norazmi bin Pengiran Haji Muhammad, High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam to United Kingdom and Eire;

His Excellency Pengiran Muhammad Husaini bin Pengiran Penggawa Laila Bentara Istiadat Diraja Dalam Istana Pengiran Haji Alauddin, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Brunei Darussalam to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar;

Her Excellency Pengiran Hajah Krtini binti Pengiran Haji Tahir, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Brunei Darussalam to Federal Republic of Germany;

Her Excellency Dayangku Hajah Mazlizah binti Pengiran Haji Mahalee, Permanent Representative of Brunei Darussalam to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland; and

Her Excellency Pengiran Hairani binti Pengiran Haji Tajuddin, Permanent Representative of Brunei Darussalam to ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Republic of Indonesia.

His Majesty then received Letters of Credence from His Excellency Hok Sophea, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Cambodia to Brunei Darussalam;

And His Excellency Tran Van Khoa, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Socialist Republic of Vietnam to Brunei Darussalam.

After the ceremony, His Majesty received the newly appointed Brunei Darussalam Envoys. His Majesty then received in separate audiences the newly appointed Foreign Envoys to Brunei Darussalam.

Also present at the ceremony were Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Erywan bin Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Haji Mohd Yusof, Second Minister of Foreign Affairs; Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Shahbandar Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Mohd. Nawawi bin Allahyarham Pehin Orang Kaya Shahbandar Haji Awang Mohd. Taha, Private and Confidential Secretary to His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam; and Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Penggawa Laila Bentara Istiadat Diraja Dalam Istana Pengiran Haji Alauddin bin Pengiran Paduka Tuan Pengiran Haji Abu Bakar, Grand Chamberlain.

Source: Radio Television Brunei