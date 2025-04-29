Presentation of Letters of Appointment and Hari Raya Aidilfitri Celebration at An-Na’im Mosque



Bandar Seri Begawan: A new mosque needs to be managed to glorify the atmosphere with prayers, services, and other functions related to Islamic teachings. This was outlined by the Minister of Religious Affairs during the presentation of Letters of Appointment for the An-Na’im Mosque Takmir Committee, Kampung Panchor Mengkubau for the 2025-2027 Session and Hari Raya Aidilfitri Celebration. Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, also elaborated on glorifying the mosque by encouraging numerous visitors, maintaining the mosque’s condition, and upholding its cleanliness and beauty. The focus is also on fostering piety to Allah SWT and the Hereafter by performing the five daily prayers, paying tithe, and having courage with fear only of Allah SWT.





According to Radio Television Brunei, 52 people received letters of appointment as the An-Na’im Mosque Takmir Committee. Also present was Yang Berhormat Awang Lawi bin Haji Lamat, a Member of the Legislative Council.

