​The Islamic Da’wah Centre, Ministry of Religious Affairs with the cooperation of the Survey Department, Ministry of Development have held the Kiblat Direction Marking and Assistance Ceremony to Longhouses in the Belait District, 6th June.

The presentation was led by Awang Abdul Aziz bin Haji Abdul Kahar, the Acting Director of Islamic Da’wah Centre, Ministry of Religious Affairs. Three longhouses received the Kiblat Direction mark and donations. It is intended to provide to correct position of the Kiblat to Muslim converts living in the houses, visitors and foreign tourists. The Kiblat indicates the direction of the Holy City of Makkah which Muslims face when the perform prayers.

Source: Radio Television Brunei