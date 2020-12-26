Several working papers were presented during the International Shari'ah Webinar 2020 that was held via livestreaming using the 'zoom' application. The 'Webinar' provided the opportunity to present the methodology of Islamic rules and laws by using a different approach during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doctor Achmad Musyahid Idrus, Syari'ah and Hukum Faculty lecturer at Universitas Islam Negeri Alauddin, Makassar, Indonesia in a paper titled 'Validity of COVID 19 Islamic Ruling Through Al Dharar Yuzalu Method Application' explained the Indonesian Council of Muslim Clerics have issued a number of 'fatwa' or rulings during the COVID-19 pandemic. These provided 'rukhshah' or permission for Muslims not to carry out specific obligations including going to the mosque to pray. The reason is solely to safeguard human life from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhilel, Doctor Rauf Amin, Senior Assistant Professor at Faculty of Syari'ah of KUPU SB in a working paper titled "Opinion of Clerics Underlies The New Norm of Obeying Islamic Syari'a" explained that the new normal or norm is a popular theme used by the world community in facing the pandemic. He said the world's ulamas or clerics play a big role in providing various responses especially in issuing 'fatwas' or religious rules that sometimes brought different responses from the Muslims ummah.

Meanwhile, the paper titled 'The validity of the practice of the new norm Between understanding Nas and Purpose of Syaria' Yang Berbahagia Haji Mohd Lotfi bin Solihan, Director of the Islamic Centre, of University Tun Hussein Onn explained the new norm is a new terminology used to describe a practice, culture and human behaviour that emerged due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It ensures that people can adapt life easier to the emergency situation.

The paper titled 'Dhawabith al-Syariah' was delivered by Yang Berbahagia Doctor Haji Abdul Wahid Haddade, Head of PhD Syari'ah Study Programme, Faculty of Syariah and Hukum, Universitas Islam Negeri Alauddin Makassar Indonesia. It explained that the Islamic rule not only impose orders and prohibitions but Islam exist soley to bring happiness to people. Hence, all rules of Shari'ah do not intend to obstruct daily life but to bring well-being benefits.

Source: Radio Television Brunei