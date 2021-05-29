Two families who fell victim to recent house fires received the attention of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports through the Department of Community Development, JAPEM. The families received Government financial aid through JAPEM’s allocation, yesterday morning. The contribution was handed over by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports to the heads of the families involved. The contribution aimed to help alleviate the burden of the victims in order for them to continue their daily lives. The effort also showed the care and concern of the government towards the citizens and residents affected by disasters. The ceremony took place at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Source: Radio Television Brunei