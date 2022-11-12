Presentation of Financial Assistance

6 heads of families who fell victim to recent floods, house fires and strong winds, received financial assistance from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports through Department of Community Development.

The assistance was presented by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Nazmi bin Haji Mohamad, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. It aimed to alleviate the burden of those affected by calamities. The presentation took place at the ministry.

Source: Radio Television Brunei