130 students from government Primary and Secondary Schools, Sixth Form Centre and Private Education nationwide yesterday afternoon received the Excellence Student Award for 2019. The ceremony was held at the Chancellor Hall of Universiti Brunei Darussalam, UBD.

The award was presented by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sulaiman, Minister of Education. Also present was Datin Seri Paduka Doctor Hajah Romaizah binti Haji Mohammad Salleh, Deputy Minister of Education. Six awards were presented. Efforts and blessings from parents were the students' key of success aside from showing respect to teachers.

Source: Radio Television Brunei