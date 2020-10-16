The Kampung Penabai Mosque Takmir Committee in Kuala Tutong yesterday morning received endowments in the form of 3 air-conditioning units and burial management equipment from anonymous donors organised by the Meraih Berakah Group. The function took place at the mosque.

The endowments were presented by Dayang Hajah Florinda binti Haji Mejenis, Head of the Meraih Barkah Group to Awang Mohd Rosli bin Haji Yusuf, Head Imam of the mosque. The contributions were from a collection by anonymous donors aimed to provide comfort to the mosque congregants and village residents.

Source: Radio Television Brunei