Presentation of ‘Drop Box’

In effort to facilitate orphans and children from needy families for the upcoming school term 2023, the Women’s Bureau and Kampong Panchor Mentiri Consultative Council Economic Bureau 2019-2023 held a Back to School ‘Drop Box’ Presentation Ceremony. The ceremony took place yesterday afternoon at Bukit Sinadur, RPN Kampung Panchor, Mentiri.

The handing over of 87 purchase coupons was presented by Pengiran Haji Ismail bin Pengiran Haji Ibrahim, Acting Penghulu of Mukim Mentiri who is also the Village Head of Kampung Sungai Buloh. The asssistance is a contribution from members of MPK Panchor, Mentiri; Graduate Association; Ar- Rizqi Enterprise and individuals. While, 10 single mothers also received contributions. Held for the 6th time, such a ceremony was held to help the government in looking after the welfare of orphans and children from needy families to buy school stationary and supplies.

Source: Radio Television Brunei