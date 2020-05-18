Nearly one hundred orphans in Mukim Kianggeh in Brunei Muara District received donations yesterday morning.

The drive-through presentation of donations was carried out by Yang Berhormat Awang Naim bin Haji Kamis, Member of the Legislative Council and Penghulu of Mukim Kota Batu outside Dewan Muhibbah in Berakas. The recipients were students of Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien College, Sekolah Tinggi Perempuan Raja Isteri, Raja Isteri Fatimah and Mabohai Primary Schools. The donation presentation was an annual project of Ash-Shalehin Mosque Youths. The project is meant to help the orphans during Ramadhan and the upcoming Hari Raya Aidil Fitri.

Source: Radio Television Brunei