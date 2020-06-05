Victims of the fire at Kampung Pengiran Bendahara Lama received Donations from the village’s Fire Victims Charity Fund yesterday morning. The donations are proceeds from the public’s contributions through the District Offices, Special Donation Boxes at Mosques Nationwide with the cooperation of the Mosque Affairs Department and through Short Message Service, SMS.

Over one hundred 81 thousand, 5 hundred 67 dollars were presented by Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, Minister of Home Affairs and Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, as the Co-advisors of the Kampung Pengiran Bendahara Lama Fire Victims CHarity Fund to 12 recipients.

During the function, Awang Salminan bin Haji Burut, Permanent Secretary for Municipal and District at the Ministry of Home Affairs, as the Co-Advisor of the Charity Fund received contributions from Data Stream Technology Group. Meanwhile Pengiran Haji Mohammed Hasnan bin Pengiran Haji Ali Hassan, Permanent Secretary for Strategy Management and Policy at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports as the Co-Advisor of the Charity Fund received contributions from Progresif Sendirian Berhad.

Source: Radio Television Brunei