The Kampong Sungai Besar Mosque Takmir Committee, Muslimah and Youths held a Presentation of donations to 7 orphans and basic food necessities to 9 single mothers as well as the less fortunate from Kampong Sungai Besar. The function took place yesterday morning at the mosque’s parking area.

The presentation of contributions was officiated by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs. The contributions were an initiative of the mosque’s takmir committee, muslimahs and youths in helping to alleviate the burden shouldered by orphans and the less fortunate. At the same time, it is to maintain the community’s benefits by establishing relations and ukhwah among the Muslim ummah and global solidarity.

Meanwhile, a total of $6,660 of donations from the public was distributed to 31 people comprising orphans and people with special needs around Kampung Sungai Akar, yesterday morning. The presentation of contributions held via drive-thru at the Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah Mosque Compound in Kampong Sungai Akar, was officiated by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism as the Patron of the Mosque. The function organised by the mosque’s Muslimah and Takmir Committee was an annual activity in conjunction with the blessed month of Ramadhan which among other matters aimed to ease the burden of daily necessities for orphans and the less fortunate.

