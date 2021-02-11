57 Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Tahfiz Al-Quran Institute students yesterday MORNING received this year’s Diploma Aliyah Qiraat Excellent Student Award. The award presentation was a recognition of their academic excellence and diligent efforts. The function took place at the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Tahfiz Al-Quran Institute’s Musolla.

The presentation of prizes and awards was officiated by Pengiran Haji Amiruddin bin Pengiran Haji Damit, Acting Principal of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Tahfiz Al-Quran Institute. The awards presented were according to categories namely Tahfiz Al-Quran Excellence Award, Qiraat Ilmi and Amali Excellence Award, Malay Islamic Monarchy, MIB Excellence Award, PNGK Excellence Award and Best Attendance Award.

Earlier, the students heard a talk delivered by Pengiran Ahmad Faris Ramadhani bin Pengiran Haji Sellahuddin, Mosque Affairs Officer. In the talk, he touched on a number of tips for success that is every student must have the intention to succeed in their studies as well as have a balance in worldly and hereafter studies. A number of students shared that determined efforts, lesson revisions especially Al-Quran as well as supplications from parents, will certainly ensure the students’ success.

Source: Radio Television Brunei