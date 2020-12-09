In conjunction with the Brunei December Festival 2020, several companies have made contributions to sponsor the Muslim Youth Camp 2020 which will be held at Jame’ ‘Asr Hassanil Bolkiah, in Kampong Kiarong on the 12th and 13th of December. The presentation of the contribution which are in the form of the event’s closing ceremony reception, 200 shirts, 50 cartons of drinks and basic necessities, was held yesterday morning at Jame’ ‘Asr Hassanil Bolkiah in Kampong Kiarong.

Representatives from T.L.T Enterprise; Riza Fudhlana Management Services; Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam; Awan Industry; Ezy Printing; and Sabli’s Group handed over the contributions to Awang Haji Amir Hisham bin Haji Masri; Acting Director of Mosque Affairs and Awang Haji Zulzalani bin Haji Osman, Acting Director of Tourism Development, Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism. The contribution was then was handed over Awang Abd. Aziz bin Haji Abdullah, Acting Senior Religious Officer, Jame’ ‘Asr Hassanil Bolkiah, Kampong Kiarong. According to Awang Haji Yusli bin Haji Ashli, Head of Youth Unit, Imarah Section, Mosque Affairs Department, the Muslim Youth Camp provides an opportunity for mosque youths to join activities during school holidays. This year the camp is targeting 150 youths including 50 female youths from the four districts.

Source: Radio Television Brunei