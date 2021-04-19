As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, Baiduri Bank provides support to underprivileged students from various private schools in the country. In this regard, contributions in the form of school fee sponsorship were presented to students at Pai Yuek School in the Temburong District.

The contributions were presented by Ti Eng Hui, Chief Executive Officer of Baiduri Bank to Koh Han Yong, Chairman of the school and witnessed by Thong Kawang Soon, the school’s principal. The school fee sponsorshop to private school students is in line with the Bank’s mission to engage the communities it serves.

Source: Radio Television Brunei